Cake, Cereal And Cookies: Georgia Dakota In Vasant Vihar Has An Awesome Menu

Bakeries

Georgia Dakota

Vasant Vihar, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 5, D Block Market, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

Great For

Pro-tip

It's a take-away, so don't expect to find any place to sit and eat.

What could be better?

It would be most awesome to see the folks at Georgia Dakota branch into making their own dessert cafe. But no complaints at all.

I liked

Everything on the menu here is winning. I like that their desserts aren't too sweet. My favourites off the menu are their ginger molasses cookies, molten chocolate cookie and flourless chocolate cake. They keep switching up their menu, so expect to find something new on every visit. I swear by their granola! It's a little expensive, but the ingredients are top notch.

