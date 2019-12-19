Gluten Free, Vegan & Super Healthy- Have It All At Nut & Bowls

Nut & Bowls is small but super cute cafe reminds me of Sequel in Bombay. They've got a good mix of all things vegan, gluten-free, and super healthy! Their menu is fairly extensive, covering sandwiches, wraps, bowls, small plates and more. I tried their avo toast and tofu with beetroot sauce, grilled veggies and brown rice, both of which were delicious. Though the café is small (12-16 seater I reckon) the place was buzzing on a hot Saturday afternoon. The service is quick as well! Excited to go back here and try more from their menu! Their vegan cakes looked 😍😍 It's also super well done- really cute, and I love the mural on their wall.