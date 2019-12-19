736 A.D Cafe is a 2 floored cafe with the ancient theme where you will find an ancient historical vibe. They also serve food in tambe wale (utensils). This place also has a bar and a small DJ unit. Moreover, the staff was very friendly and the service was also good. Food, Delhi masala pizza Oreo milkshake Frozen mocha Drums of heaven Chilli garlic noodles Sandwich Burger And everything else we tasted was good except the sandwiches. It was okay. Their prices were pretty good and pocket-friendly
A Multi Cuisine Restaurant With An Ancient Themed Ambience In Vijaynagar
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: G.T.B. NAGAR
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹3,000+
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: G.T.B. NAGAR
Comments (0)