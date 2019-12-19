A Multi Cuisine Restaurant With An Ancient Themed Ambience In Vijaynagar

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

736 A.D.

Vijay Nagar, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

G-15/B, Vijay Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

736 A.D Cafe is a 2 floored cafe with the ancient theme where you will find an ancient historical vibe. They also serve food in tambe wale (utensils). This place also has a bar and a small DJ unit. Moreover, the staff was very friendly and the service was also good. Food, Delhi masala pizza Oreo milkshake Frozen mocha Drums of heaven Chilli garlic noodles Sandwich Burger And everything else we tasted was good except the sandwiches. It was okay. Their prices were pretty good and pocket-friendly

How Much Did It Cost?

₹3,000+

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

Casual Dining

736 A.D.

Vijay Nagar, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

G-15/B, Vijay Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default