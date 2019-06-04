There's A Boutique In G-Town For Only Biodegradable Latex & Metallic Balloons

What is truly is awesome is that there exists a balloon boutique in Gurgaon! All of their rubber, latex and metallic balloons are bio-degradable and non-toxic balloons. Since they use pure helium gas (which is also odour free), it's perfect for events like a baby party and even retirement functions. Let's not to forget how chic metallic balloons are, and how much young adults love those shiny inflated floating numbers. The store also does customisations (takes a days time) if you want to get text or logo on it (perfect for corporate functions). What I also like about Go Balloons is that they have a really cute arrangement of balloons in a bouquet option (yep, like a bouquet of flowers, but not flowers) in different sizes. The store offers ample colour options including pastels. They also have clear (see through) balloons. As for other party supplies, the store does not have a lot to offer. I recommend you only visit this boutique for balloons. You can check out their website and also get them delivered to you! The latex balloons are priced at INR 150 per packet, while the metallic ones are priced at INR 250 (prices go higher as per the size of the ballons). You can also go for a a single piece, which are for INR 15.