GoHereDoThis: 5 Things You Should Do This Week

Repeatedly known and defined as the biggest pop-culture event of the year, the Delhi Comic Con is back!

As most of you may know, at Delhi Comic Con, everyone has the liberty to dress up as their favourite super hero. There'll be several experience zones across the event venue where you can get super cool photos clicked with your favourite cosplay characters. In fact, you can enter in a Cosplay contest and stand a chance to win 50K as the prize money!

Get more details about the fest here.