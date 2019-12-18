Got no plans? Our weekly guide will sort you out!
#GoHereDoThis: 5 Things You Should Do This Week
Got no plans? Our weekly guide will sort you out!
Get Your Cosplay Game On At Delhi Comic Con
Repeatedly known and defined as the biggest pop-culture event of the year, the Delhi Comic Con is back!
As most of you may know, at Delhi Comic Con, everyone has the liberty to dress up as their favourite super hero. There'll be several experience zones across the event venue where you can get super cool photos clicked with your favourite cosplay characters. In fact, you can enter in a Cosplay contest and stand a chance to win 50K as the prize money!
Get more details about the fest here.
Shop All Things Christmassy!
What better way to get into the Christmas mood than to deck up your home and surroundings in the most Christmas-y way possible. So, here's a list of places in Delhi-NCR where you'll get everything from gorgeous Christmas trees to blingy bells.
LBB is loving Sadar Bazaar, Kriti Creations, INA Market
Sign Up For Walks Of Smiles To Explore Authentic Dilli Street Food!
LBB & Happydent are teaming up for an exciting experience: Walks For Smiles! Foodies, get ready for an exciting food walk and taste the authentic Dilli ki Chaat! The walk starts from Kamla Nagar right in the heart of University Area. Popular amongst the college students, Kamla Nagar is famous for its cafes and delicious street food. So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to work up your appetite and join us for this epic experience.
Relive The Magic Of Single-Screen Theatres At Social's New Outlet
What comes to mind when somebody says 'lethal LIITs' or 'butter chicken biryani'? For most of us, it's the iconic Social. Be it the lake views at their Hauz Khas outlet, the adorable suspended booths at the Nehru Place outlet, or the swings at the CP one—Social does not fail to deliver a good time—the safest option there is for a fun weekend out.
Lucky for us, Social has opened a new outlet in Delhi-NCR, this time in Noida! Called Social Cinema, this one is an ode to the single-screen theatres of Delhi and borrows heavily from the art-deco architecture of iconic movie theatres like Regal and Liberty.
Get the full review here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Chill At These Camps Near The Aravallis With Doggos, Movies & Music
At a beautiful, secret spot near the Aravallis in Gurgaon, The Gig Night folks have set up their camp. At these camps, they've got live music (everything from RnB to Jazz; Hence, the name Gig Night), BBQ sessions, movies under the stars, and the cosiest campfires you can think of. Best part? They've opened this camp to everyone who wants to get away from the city, and enjoy a chill mini vacay.
In case you were wondering about all the things that you can do here, they've got movie screenings, live music, and barbecue sessions/snacks for you.
Comments (0)