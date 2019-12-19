Go Here For Cheetos Pizza, Vintage Cars & A View Of CP's Central Park!

Detroit is an American garage-themed bar in Connaught Place (the inner circle) that's got vintage cars as decor, fusion food, and potent cocktails. Once you enter, you'll be welcomed by remixing pop music played by the DJ (from a booth in the shape of a truck) with a combo of live beats on the tabla and string instruments. The first thing that catches your eye is the vintage cars stationed inside — one of which was used as a seating option by (happily) intoxicated patrons, and the other that was on an elevated platform which was essentially the Insta story prop for the night. For the food and drinks, we left it up to them to serve us with their top recommendations. We got Dynamite Prawn Crackers (which wasabi lovers should definitely try), Detroit Dogs (which were served in a mini-truck), and the Cheetos Pizza — this one warrants special mention because it was probably one of the weirdest—yet tastiest—pizzas we’ve ever tried. It’s got a puff pastry base with cheese, tomato sauce, and is topped with cheese balls — ingenious much? We tried Blue Chevrolet (vodka and white wine), Risky Chocolate (vodka, Kahlua, and Baileys), a frozen Margarita (tequila), and white wine sangria for drinks and found them to be delicious but not super potent