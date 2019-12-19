Detroit is an American garage-themed bar in Connaught Place (the inner circle) that's got vintage cars as decor, fusion food, and potent cocktails. Once you enter, you'll be welcomed by remixing pop music played by the DJ (from a booth in the shape of a truck) with a combo of live beats on the tabla and string instruments. The first thing that catches your eye is the vintage cars stationed inside — one of which was used as a seating option by (happily) intoxicated patrons, and the other that was on an elevated platform which was essentially the Insta story prop for the night. For the food and drinks, we left it up to them to serve us with their top recommendations. We got Dynamite Prawn Crackers (which wasabi lovers should definitely try), Detroit Dogs (which were served in a mini-truck), and the Cheetos Pizza — this one warrants special mention because it was probably one of the weirdest—yet tastiest—pizzas we’ve ever tried. It’s got a puff pastry base with cheese, tomato sauce, and is topped with cheese balls — ingenious much? We tried Blue Chevrolet (vodka and white wine), Risky Chocolate (vodka, Kahlua, and Baileys), a frozen Margarita (tequila), and white wine sangria for drinks and found them to be delicious but not super potent
Go Here For Cheetos Pizza, Vintage Cars & A View Of CP's Central Park!
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
What Could Be Better
Your order might take longer than usual to arrive here if the place is packed — we wish the service was somewhat quicker. We also found the lighting to be a tad dim. Also, if they could start home delivery soon?
Stop by here on weekends only if you're in a mixed group–they don't allow stag entries. Also, head to their small, outdoor smoking area (even if you don't smoke) for a view of central park. Since the place holds live entertainment sessions quite frequently, you might just want to call them up and ask about who's performing and when. Also, the place has a great ambience but we still recommend not going there along with your kids (considering the music might be loud).
