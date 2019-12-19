GoHereShopThis: Raw Mango’s Stunning Saree Blouses

If you’re like us, you might have made it one of your life’s missions to own at least one Raw Mango saree. Sanjay Garg’s gorgeous sarees have pretty much reached iconic status in the last couple of years and everyone’s looking for that one Raw Mango saree to invest in. But what you also need to know and admire is his collection of absolutely stunning saree blouses.

No, these are not your traditional designs, but well-constructed blouses with bell sleeves, quilted surfaces, high necks, and even zips to add structure. Unlike the usual blouses, Raw Mango ones aren’t too tight; sometimes they’re quite loose fitting, just like a crop top or a shrug, and are made out of cotton, tissue, brocade, chintz, and mashru, or Central Asian ikat.

Though the blouses start at INR 4,500 {that’s pretty steep}, we’re ready to pay, because just like the sarees, their blouses are also worth investing in for occasion wear. Some of our favourites include the silky striped numbers that come with loose sleeves, those with Peter Pan collars {see image above}, and from their new collection called Vana, we’re loving the delicate white blouses with hand painted botanicals that have been digitally transferred onto handwoven silk.

Where: Angoori Badi, Farm 2, Road AA, Ansal Villas, Satbadi, Chhatarpur

You can even buy Raw Mango products at Ogaan stores and Good Earth stores.

Price: Starting at INR 4,500

Follow Raw Mango on Facebook here and check out their website here.