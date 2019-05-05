Masala paneer, Malai Paneer, Plain Paneer and few more variants to buy from. This is a whole sale market for food ingredients like all flavours for shakes, dairy and dairy products especially paneer, ready to eat stuffs, all sauces and syrups. U will be tempted to buy much more. Once you taste paneer from here you would forget paneer from any other area on earth.The price per kg is ofcourse less than the general market.This market is located near Janakpuri East metro station and not very far from Tilak Nagar Metro station
Go High On Protein! Buy Variety Of Paneer From Paneer Market In West Delhi!
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Pre-Packaging can be done for better time management
What's My Pro Tip?
Make a to buy list beforehand so that you can do quick shopping as you can find this market crowded sometimes. So if you have a party at home; buy the stuff from here. You are surely going to save good bucks if you shop here.
Anything Else?
Try there masala paneer; you can ask them to serve some there and then; they will sprinkle some masala and it tastes heaven.The quality of paneer is so good that it melts in mouth. This is one of the biggest market that supplies paneer to Delhi- NCR.
