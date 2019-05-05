Go High On Protein! Buy Variety Of Paneer From Paneer Market In West Delhi!

Masala paneer, Malai Paneer, Plain Paneer and few more variants to buy from. This is a whole sale market for food ingredients like all flavours for shakes, dairy and dairy products especially paneer, ready to eat stuffs, all sauces and syrups. U will be tempted to buy much more. Once you taste paneer from here you would forget paneer from any other area on earth.The price per kg is ofcourse less than the general market.This market is located near Janakpuri East metro station and not very far from Tilak Nagar Metro station