Imperfecto Never Disappoints With Their Amazing Drinks & Dishes!

Just go and start with the drinks menu and you wouldn't help but laugh on the names chosen by Imperfecto Ruin Pub. Maanga to kya maanga? and Rose Meri Maarlo! These were brilliantly made with quite interesting names. In food, you can try their pizzas and salt and pepper. Beyond that, you should order Paneer tikka in dal makhani sauce which was an interesting concept. Also, try out Potato stuffed with jalapenos and cheese which was cooked exceptionally well. Take a jager bomb shots! Staff was quite friendly to get the arrangements done. What's more interesting is the fact we tried: Black Chicken Well, this is not a charcoaled one. This is original black chicken (maybe Kadaknath murga 😄) which is slow-cooked in butter in a continental style and served graciously with grilled veggies. This was the show stopper for all of us. We loved their way of presenting everything. Had an amazing experience at this place.