Check Out This Cafe With Lush Green Ambience For All Things Simple Yet Chic!

Not in a mood to visit fancy places, no a fan of loud music and dim lights? Then Triveni Kala Sangam is a place to visit for a hearty conversation. This cafe is a beauty in itself with lush green ambience all around. The vibe is artsy with a serene aura. The quaint open cafe has simple yet modern interior. The menu has plenty of items ranging from separate breakfast, lunch and dinner options. I ordered Palak Patta Chaat, Veg Grilled Sandwich and Ice Tea. The sandwich is grilled to perfection. Bread was fresh and the portion size was filling. The crispy Palak fritters with sweet dahi topped with chutney and sev were crispy and delicious with a blend of sweet tangy taste. And their Ice Tea is something I just can’t forget and I will surely order it whenever I visit Triveni. I usually don’t order ice tea because most places have the regular packaged iced tea but here at Triveni they serve you freshly brewed ice tea with fresh mint leaves and a slice of lemon & I absolutely loved it. The food, the ambience and the hospitality here is perfect and a reason to visit again. At Triveni, the staff are helpful, polite and well-trained. Situated right behind the Mandi House Metro Station the place is ideal for family outings, casual dates or brunches. The best part is that it won’t be heavy on your pockets too. So Next time when you want the best of everything without spending much then you should definitely visit Triveni Cafe.