A concept cafe in the old city of Udaipur which believes that we are what we eat. Millets of Mewar have an extensive menu featuring the food of the future - Millets (they need Very little water for production) with vegan, gluten-free options in all categories. Omg whaaaat! The food is amazing, so are the people! It’s a must visit for anyone going to Udaipur.
This Beautiful Vegan Cafe In Udaipur Have An Extensive Menu With Amazing Vegan Options
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Pets, Kids, Big Group, Family
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)