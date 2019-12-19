This Beautiful Vegan Cafe In Udaipur Have An Extensive Menu With Amazing Vegan Options

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Millets Of Mewar

Udaipur, Rajasthan
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Bhim Parmeshwar Marg, Hanuman Ghat, Udaipur, Rajasthan

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

A concept cafe in the old city of Udaipur which believes that we are what we eat. Millets of Mewar have an extensive menu featuring the food of the future - Millets (they need Very little water for production) with vegan, gluten-free options in all categories. Omg whaaaat! The food is amazing, so are the people! It’s a must visit for anyone going to Udaipur.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Pets, Kids, Big Group, Family

Casual Dining

Millets Of Mewar

Udaipur, Rajasthan
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Bhim Parmeshwar Marg, Hanuman Ghat, Udaipur, Rajasthan

image-map-default