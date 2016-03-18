Go Vintage: LBB's Favourite Spots for Vintage Merch

A quaint little shop tucked away in a basement in Paharganj, O.P. Typewriters is a paradise for all those who are looking for a gateway to the past. Head here to buy yourself a vintage machine to draw out the budding author in you.

What: Typewriter dealer and repair shop

Where: 9916/5, Multani Dhanda, Paharganj {near Paharganj Police Station and Morya Hotel}

Nearest Metro Station: Ramakrishna Ashram

Price: INR 3,000 – INR 5,000

Timings: 9.30am – 6.30pm

Contact: +91 9899022521, 011-33631307