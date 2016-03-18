Go Vintage: LBB's Favourite Spots for Vintage Merch

The rich and diverse historical aspect of Delhi can never be ignored. A city whose stories date back centuries automatically becomes a repository of old objects and artefacts. Here are a few stores you can visit in order to bring back a few of these iconic yet forgotten ancient treasures.
O.P. Typewriters
A quaint little shop tucked away in a basement in Paharganj, O.P. Typewriters is a paradise for all those who are looking for a gateway to the past. Head here to buy yourself a vintage machine to draw out the budding author in you.
What: Typewriter dealer and repair shop
Where: 9916/5, Multani Dhanda, Paharganj {near Paharganj Police Station and Morya Hotel}
Nearest Metro Station: Ramakrishna Ashram
Price: INR 3,000 – INR 5,000
Timings: 9.30am – 6.30pm
Contact: +91 9899022521, 011-33631307
Hare Krishna Musical Store
With every inch of their walls covered with all sorts of musical instruments, this store is the place to head to if you’re a bit of a music junkie. Starting from santoors to gramophones, Hare Krishna Musical Store has it all. Visit this shop to bring back a piece of some musical memorabilia.
What: Gramophones and other musical instruments
Where: L Block, 9/3 Milton House, Outer Circle, Connaught Place (Near Kake Da Hotel and Haldiram)
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk
Price: Starting from INR 4,500
Timings: 11.30am – 8pm
Contact: +91 9654351726, 011 33632721
New Gramophone House
Indian music or Western titles, the New Gramophone House has a massive collection of vinyl records. There are shelves upon shelves lined with records from all kinds of labels and artists; you name it and it is there. And if you can’t find something you’d really like, just tell them – they’ll order it for you. This shop also sells and repairs old gramophones, making it the perfect destination to go down memory lane.
What: Vinyl records, audio cassettes, gramophones
Where: Shop no 9, Opposite Moti Cinema, Chandni Chowk
Nearest Metro Station: Chandni Chowk
Price: Records starting from INR 750, non-electric gramophones starting from INR 3,000, electric gramophones starting from INR 14,000
Timings: 11am – 7pm {closed on Sundays}
Contact: +91 9810955557
Sunday Book Market
One of the gems of Old Delhi, a Sunday book market is held on the street pavements of Daryaganj each Sunday. You can find any genre of books here, starting from old comics to autobiographies. They even sell books at a per kilogram price. If you are unable to find a rare book on your fancy online websites, be sure to check out Daryaganj. You never know what surprises these lanes hold for you.
What: Second-hand books
Where: Daryaganj Market
Nearest Metro Station: Chandni Chowk
Price: Starting from as low as INR 10
Timings: 10 am onwards, every Sunday
Khazana India
This is the place to be if you are a Bollywood fanatic. From vintage movie posters to advertisement flyers, they have a variety of ancient colourful pieces that could be used to spice up the décor in your house.
What: Vintage movie posters, gramophones, and other accessories
Where: 50-A, Hauz Khas Village
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park
Price: On request
Timings: 10.30am – 8pm {closed on Sundays}
Contact: 011 64690579
