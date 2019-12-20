Explore Eclectic Japanese Flavours At This Cool New Bistro In Gurgaon

Bright and cheerily done up in hues of red and black, Gohan impresses with quirky art and a definite Japanese vibe. Since delish finger food, and drinks is the forte here, we get going immediately, pairing glasses of fruity sangria and minty mojitos with a dazzling array of food.

Think outside the sushi roll for a change, and bite into crunchy Chicken Karaage, beautifully done Katsu, our favourite bacon-wrapped juicy sausages or very delicate and airy tempura vegetables, served with a fine dipping sauce. We did sample some stellar salmon sushi, as well as the fried sushi, which is an interesting twist, retaining classic flavours in a contemporary avatar.

Other highlights include the Chicken Teriyaki bowl and very velvety Fish Nan Ban. We ended with the Bailey’s Cookie Crumble- yum!