A well-kept secret with locals in the know, Gohan Grill and Bistro serves crisp appetisers, steaming bowls of ramen and miso and a lot of boozy options.
Explore Eclectic Japanese Flavours At This Cool New Bistro In Gurgaon
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
An Evening In Tokyo
Bright and cheerily done up in hues of red and black, Gohan impresses with quirky art and a definite Japanese vibe. Since delish finger food, and drinks is the forte here, we get going immediately, pairing glasses of fruity sangria and minty mojitos with a dazzling array of food.
Think outside the sushi roll for a change, and bite into crunchy Chicken Karaage, beautifully done Katsu, our favourite bacon-wrapped juicy sausages or very delicate and airy tempura vegetables, served with a fine dipping sauce. We did sample some stellar salmon sushi, as well as the fried sushi, which is an interesting twist, retaining classic flavours in a contemporary avatar.
Other highlights include the Chicken Teriyaki bowl and very velvety Fish Nan Ban. We ended with the Bailey’s Cookie Crumble- yum!
Guzzle Away
Since Gohan is typically fashioned after a classic Izakaya, or an informal drinking diner, drinks are high on priority, and apart from a few safer cocktails, we also boldly gave Sake and Shochu both a shot. A bit of an acquired taste, honestly.
So, We're Saying...
Gohan boasts of a very neat, minimal aesthetic, and very attentive service.The hostess charms with her smile and her recommendations for what you could sample.
#LBBTip
Get the party going with a special live singing act on the weekends {check with the place for more deets}. Special Bento boxes are on the cards too – to cater to your needs for something exquisite at lunch too.
