GoHereEatThis: Dahi Bhalle At Shahi Dahi Bhalla, Sarojini Nagar

You already know about it if you stay around or had your college nearby, but for the rest; there’s no reason you shouldn’t have already tried this. Their dahi bhalla {which happens to be the only item they have on offer} is the perfect example of what dahi bhallas are supposed to be like.

They always look like they’re in the process of melting in your plate, but never do so until you take a bite. Their dahi is quite different {and way better} from most of the chaat places in the city, too, giving it an almost unique flavour.