GoHereEatThis: West View Old Fashioned Chocolate Eclair At Sakley's

Sakley’s The Mountain Cafe came to Delhi all the way from Nainital almost two years ago and has constantly been wooing us with its range of cocktails, wine, beer and fresh dessert: The Chocolate Eclair in particular keeps us going back.
Sweet Dreams Are Made Of Cream
If like us, you too occasionally enjoy spraying an entire bottle of whipped cream into your mouth {because, calories be damned}, the chocolate eclair at Sakley’s can and will become the sole object of all your fantasies.
The size of four regular eclairs, the chocolate eclair at Sakley’s is massive to stay the least. Expect a pillow-soft choux, whipped cream filling spiked with just a hint of vanilla and a sinful chocolate topping. We love that they’re not skimping on anything.
PS: We suggest you share this one with a friend or with bae, because no way is it getting demolished by one person in one go.
What Else Is On The Menu?
Sakley’s also does great breakfast platters: Think stuffed omelettes and stacks of pancakes drizzled with maple syrup, crepes and dollops of butter.
Where: M-23, M Block Market, GK1
Contact: +91 9873160659
Price: INR 250 plus taxes
Timings: 11am – 12.30am
