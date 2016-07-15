GoHereEatThis: West View Old Fashioned Chocolate Eclair At Sakley's

If like us, you too occasionally enjoy spraying an entire bottle of whipped cream into your mouth {because, calories be damned}, the chocolate eclair at Sakley’s can and will become the sole object of all your fantasies.

The size of four regular eclairs, the chocolate eclair at Sakley’s is massive to stay the least. Expect a pillow-soft choux, whipped cream filling spiked with just a hint of vanilla and a sinful chocolate topping. We love that they’re not skimping on anything.

PS: We suggest you share this one with a friend or with bae, because no way is it getting demolished by one person in one go.