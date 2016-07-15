#GoHereEatThis: West View Old Fashioned Chocolate Eclair At Sakley's

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Music & Mountains Cafe

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop M-23, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Shortcut

Sakley’s The Mountain Cafe came to Delhi all the way from Nainital almost two years ago and has constantly been wooing us with its range of cocktails, wine, beer and fresh dessert: The Chocolate Eclair in particular keeps us going back.

Sweet Dreams Are Made Of Cream

If like us, you too occasionally enjoy spraying an entire bottle of whipped cream into your mouth {because, calories be damned}, the chocolate eclair at Sakley’s can and will become the sole object of all your fantasies.

The size of four regular eclairs, the chocolate eclair at Sakley’s is massive to stay the least. Expect a pillow-soft choux, whipped cream filling spiked with just a hint of vanilla and a sinful chocolate topping. We love that they’re not skimping on anything.

PS: We suggest you share this one with a friend or with bae, because no way is it getting demolished by one person in one go.

What Else Is On The Menu?

Sakley’s also does great breakfast platters: Think stuffed omelettes and stacks of pancakes drizzled with maple syrup, crepes and dollops of butter.

Where: M-23, M Block Market, GK1

Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony

Contact: +91 9873160659

Price: INR 250 plus taxes

Timings: 11am – 12.30am

Find out more here, and find them on Facebook here.

Other Outlets

Sakley's The Mountain Cafe

DLF Phase - 4, Gurgaon
4.4

DLF Galleria, 1st Floor, SF-93, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

image-map-default
Cafes

Music & Mountains Cafe

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop M-23, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Other Outlets

Sakley's The Mountain Cafe

DLF Phase - 4, Gurgaon
4.4

DLF Galleria, 1st Floor, SF-93, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

image-map-default