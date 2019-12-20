Having started as a tiny nook on Ansari Road, Darya Ganj years ago, Gupta Ji’s pav bhajis {among other items} have come a long way.
Try it to know exactly what we’re talking about.
#GoHereEatThis: Pav Bhaji At Gupta Ji’s, Darya Ganj
- Price for two: ₹ 150
- Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate
Braving The Times
In the about 15 years of having tasted thepav bhaji here, we haven’t yet found a better alternative in the city. It’s buttery {they don’t hold back, so plan your upcoming fitness routine in advance}, melt-in-your-mouth and still somehow tastes exactly the same as back then. We also suggest trying out the other items on their list, which they do phenomenally well, too {though nowhere in the same league as their pav bhaji}. Our pick? Their bhel puri.
#LBBTip: Feel free to ask for loads of their tasty mint chutney and onions on the side; they just seem to go with the whole meal rather perfectly.
Pair It WIth
The special fruit ice cream just a couple of stalls down the lane. If you don’t live nearby, we highly recommend figuring this into your Sunday eat-out drives; you won’t regret it.
