GoHereEatThis: Splendid Yoghurt At Chi Ni, The Roseate

The Splendid Yoghurt is essentially creamy baked yogurt, which comes in a glass topped with a layer of berry coulis and mint; and in the summer, diced mangoes.

A paper-thin cracker balancing a dollop of sorbet balances prettily on top of the glass and you have to break through the cracker to reach the yogurt. Candied ginger and mango blend beautifully.

#LBBTip: Break the cracker but don’t eat all of it in one go. We personally loved scooping out spoonfuls with little bits of the cracker for that extra crunch.