GoHereShopThis: Iced Pomegranate With Kerala Lime Range By Forest Essentials

Before I begin singing praises about this shampoo, one important thing to note is that I have super curly hair and stay away from shampoos that contain sulphates, which are too harsh for my dry, frizzy hair and end up hampering the curl pattern {yes, it’s a thing}.

So if you need your shampoos to foam like there’s no tomorrow, you may not be impressed with this. Because it has no sulphates, the shampoo is super mild; but with a good scalp massage, it can remove dirt and build up just as well as the next shampoo, without stripping your hair off its natural oils—a big problem if you have hair like mine.

All of Forest Essentials shampoos are sulphate-free and contain the goodness of reetha, soya protein, and coconut oil, but this one in particular is an all-time favourite—the combination of pomegranate and Kerala lime makes for a fragrance so good, we have a hard time leaving the shower in the morning.

Where: For a complete list of stores, click here. Buy it online here.

Price: INR 975

