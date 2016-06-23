#GoHereShopThis: Iced Pomegranate With Kerala Lime Range By Forest Essentials

Cosmetics Stores

Forest Essentials

New Delhi, Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Pacific Mall, FF-023/A, Najafgarh Road, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

View 6 Other Outlets

Give me bath & hair products that smell so good I want to eat {or drink} it all up and I’m happy. Add the goodness of Ayurveda and hello bliss. That’s essentially the feeling I associate with Forest Essentials—a luxury Ayurveda brand that does some of the best skin, hair, and bath products ever.

But in a store that has so many products with a killer ingredient list, one can get confused as to where to begin. Which is why I’m here to help.

Score This: Iced Pomegranate With Kerala Lime Hair Cleanser

Before I begin singing praises about this shampoo, one important thing to note is that I have super curly hair and stay away from shampoos that contain sulphates, which are too harsh for my dry, frizzy hair and end up hampering the curl pattern {yes, it’s a thing}.

So if you need your shampoos to foam like there’s no tomorrow, you may not be impressed with this. Because it has no sulphates, the shampoo is super mild; but with a good scalp massage, it can remove dirt and build up just as well as the next shampoo, without stripping your hair off its natural oils—a big problem if you have hair like mine.

All of Forest Essentials shampoos are sulphate-free and contain the goodness of reetha, soya protein, and coconut oil, but this one in particular is an all-time favourite—the combination of pomegranate and Kerala lime makes for a fragrance so good, we have a hard time leaving the shower in the morning.

Where: For a complete list of stores, click here. Buy it online here.

Price: INR 975

Follow Forest Essentials on Facebook here and on Instagram here.

Other Outlets

Forest Essentials

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi

Select Citywalk , G-4, Saket, New Delhi

Forest Essentials

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi
4.4

M-60-A, M-Block Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Forest Essentials

DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
4.3

DLF Promenade, Ground Floor, 140-A, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

Forest Essentials

Khan Market, New Delhi
4.3

45-B, Khan Market, New Delhi

Forest Essentials

IGI Airport, New Delhi
5.0

Worldmark 1, Ground Floor, Shop 11, Aerocity, New Delhi

Forest Essentials

Sector 28, Gurgaon
4.5

Galleria Market, SG -21&22, DLF Phase 4, Sector 28, Gurgaon

