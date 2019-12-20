Jump USA is the first of its kind clothing and accessory store dedicated to equestrian sports in the city.
Going Horse Riding? Jump To This Store For The Essentials!
Horsing Around
They sell amazing polo shirts {were totally digging those polos, by the way}, t-shirts, trousers, jackets and blazers for both women and men. Their collection of breech-style trousers {pants expanded around the waist till the knees; a hit amongst riders}, tights, jeans and polos for women is quite amazing as well.
The main focus is definitely on their collection of riding accessories. From horse bridles to whips and saddles, they’ve got it all {we call it the “Everything you need for horse riding” starter kit}.
This place gives us an excuse to at least think about horse riding more seriously.
What Else Is Good?
They have a dedicated section for kids, too. Their accessories range from socks, scarves, belts, boots and helmets.
We’re surely signing up for lessons quite soon. Are you?
