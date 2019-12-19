Going Lingerie Shopping Alone? Head to Hunkemoller Right Away

While I love the feeling of a new {read: oh-so-pretty} bra, I absolutely loathe the effort that goes into buying it. Everything from choosing the right fit, colour, and print to the actual time taken to try all options makes me want to procrastinate.

So one weekend after a lot of internal whining, I decided it was time to test the waters. I headed to DLF Promenade at Vasant Kunj and just happened to stroll into the Hunkermoller store, and was really taken by surprise.