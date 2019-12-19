Having always had a love-hate relationship with buying lingerie, my recent trip to Hunkemoller in DLF Promenade was a pleasant surprise.
Going Lingerie Shopping Alone? Head to Hunkemoller Right Away
- Upwards: ₹ 1000
- Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar
Shortcut
Lovin’ And Hatin’
While I love the feeling of a new {read: oh-so-pretty} bra, I absolutely loathe the effort that goes into buying it. Everything from choosing the right fit, colour, and print to the actual time taken to try all options makes me want to procrastinate.
So one weekend after a lot of internal whining, I decided it was time to test the waters. I headed to DLF Promenade at Vasant Kunj and just happened to stroll into the Hunkermoller store, and was really taken by surprise.
What I Loved
It wasn’t just their great designs and decent offerings in terms of colour options that got me hooked, it was how well the bras fit. The other absolute delight was the staff attending to me; they asked no extra questions and had no pointless suggestions.
If you’re there, ask for Divya. She patiently took me through my options and then left it up to me to decide what and how many pieces I wanted to buy.
The Best Part?
Shopping at Humkermoller did not draw a hole in my pocket. The pricing was very competitive and they had a 40% discount on matching lowers! Whaaaa!
Other Outlets
- Upwards: ₹ 1000
- Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar
Comments (0)