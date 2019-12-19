Shop For Beautiful Sterling Silver Jewellery At The Tiana

The Tiana is all about intricately designed pieces that are super elegant. If you happen to be in Khan Market, and are considering investing in good jewellery pieces, this is where you should be heading.

This jewellery brand has four collections: Maharani Baag, Chaand Baag, Parisian Affair and Nagma. Our personal favourites are the Nagma and Parisian Affair collections. While Nagma is beautiful, bold traditional gold jewellery, Parisian Affair is contemporary and more minimal than the rest of the collections.

Other than these, their section of bridal jewellery is also stunning. They've got necklaces and earring sets that are encrusted with emeralds, swarovski crystals, Kundan work and Navratan Polki work. They also retail rings, bangles and even rakhis that you can perhaps gift to a loved one (as small token of love).