Swing By This Place In Lajpat Nagar For Some Yum Knick-Knacks

This has been my go-to place since years and to be precise I don't remember also. They introduced the Chinese chaat first and later you could find at every nook and corner of Lajpat. Its stomach filling and loaded with some amazing flavours and taste. I always buy their non-veg Chinese chaat. It consists of chicken boneless and with bone, kebabs and one more preparation. You can choose from rice and noodles. Its a treat to the tastebuds. I recommend it to everyone. With the amount of purchase, they give you a doughnut or brownie which just makes our day. They earlier had chicken kebab patties and it used to be in limited number as it comes fresh from the bakery but now they have discontinued it. It was damn tasty and I always tell the owner that uncle please bring it back and he just smiles back. Would highly recommend people to check out Golden Fiesta right away!