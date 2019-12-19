Putt An End To All Your Golf Equipment Needs At This G-Town Store

Sporting Goods Stores

Golf Destination

Golf Course Road, Gurgaon
Shop RHS-1, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

The Golf Destination is a retail store at Sector 43 Metro Station on Golf Course Road, that provides golf equipment and accessories at a reasonable price.

They have a wide range of premium brands like TaylorMade, Callaway, Titleist, Nike, Cleveland, Cobra, and many more. You must check out their range of irons, putters, drivers, package sets, bags, shoes, golf balls, and the list is endless. You can trust the store with your Golf needs as they provide a 1-2 year warranty on all the products. If Gurgaon seems too far, then you can also check them out online!

Price: INR 1,000 upwards.

Store timings: 9:30 am to 8:45 pm

What Could Be Better

The Sector-43 branch is literally under the metro station, so parking may be an issue. We recommend that you take the metro instead.

Other Outlets

Golf Destination

Ghitorni, New Delhi

843/1, Pillar 117, Acharya Shree Tulsi Marg, Ghitorni, New Delhi

