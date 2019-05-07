Pachranga means 5 colours but here it stands for 5 different flavours of Golgappa water. This place is a veteran serving the crispiest Golgappas and each golgappa is filles with differently flavoured water so no sharing is not gonna work here. Come with your BAE and she will thank you a ton. This place is going to become your favourite for glagappas if you are near Tilak Nagar. They also serve some more streer fooda like pav Bhaji, Tikki, Papdi etc. but nothing matches their USP. (Golgappas are 5 for Rs. 35)
Head Here For Golgappas With 5 Flavors Of Paani To Choose From!
A vintage cant get better than its original self
Under ₹5,00
Family, Bae, Kids.
