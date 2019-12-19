Daitchi for Good Old Chinese Food

We recommend the Daitchi Special Chicken {chunky chicken pieces in thick garlic-based gravy}, Szechuan Style Sliced Lamb, Fish in Hot Garlic Sauce, and the Chicken in Hoisin sauce with Button Mushrooms. Vegetarians, try the stir-fried vegetables in black bean sauce, and the Sweet and Sour Vegetables. You will not be disappointed.

Pairing the above with egg or ginger fried rice, Daitchi Special Noodles {a delightful chaos of pork, chicken and shrimp in soy sauce} and a Chinese chopsuey should complete the meal. Follow this up with their best dessert, the Darsan– crispy honey noodles with vanilla ice cream.

We totally recommend braving the traffic, and definitely consider reserving a table on the weekend.

Where: E-19A Main Market, South Extension II

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar

Price: INR 1,200 for two {approx.}

Timings: 12pm – 3.30pm; 7pm – 11.30pm

Contact: 011 26257511, 011 26255381