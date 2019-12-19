Cosily nestled among the hustle and bustle of South Extension’s designer showrooms lies a forgotten jewel for many a Delhiite– Daitchi. Hint: The food is still just as good.
Daitchi for Good Old Chinese Food
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
- Delivery Available
Wonder years
Though it might not look and feel very upscale, it’s the consistent quality of food that keeps us coming back for more. It’s real charm lies in its upfront honesty– it serves delectable, very flavourful food, and as you tuck into the Golden Fried Shrimp Balls {paired with a mild sauce and lemon on a bed of shredded cabbage and carrots}, and Tom Yum soup, you will have made a mental note to come here again.
What to order
We recommend the Daitchi Special Chicken {chunky chicken pieces in thick garlic-based gravy}, Szechuan Style Sliced Lamb, Fish in Hot Garlic Sauce, and the Chicken in Hoisin sauce with Button Mushrooms. Vegetarians, try the stir-fried vegetables in black bean sauce, and the Sweet and Sour Vegetables. You will not be disappointed.
Pairing the above with egg or ginger fried rice, Daitchi Special Noodles {a delightful chaos of pork, chicken and shrimp in soy sauce} and a Chinese chopsuey should complete the meal. Follow this up with their best dessert, the Darsan– crispy honey noodles with vanilla ice cream.
We totally recommend braving the traffic, and definitely consider reserving a table on the weekend.
Where: E-19A Main Market, South Extension II
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar
Price: INR 1,200 for two {approx.}
Timings: 12pm – 3.30pm; 7pm – 11.30pm
Contact: 011 26257511, 011 26255381
