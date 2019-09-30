Good Food & Good Vibes At La Roca!

Bars

La Roca

IGI Airport, New Delhi
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Worldmark 1, Lower Ground Floor, 6, Aerocity, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This place takes your breath away by its ambience and vibes. The bar at la roca was really amazing and the cocktails too. "Maya cocktail" was superb (highly recommended). Food was also good and in dessert we had the amazing crunchy Churros with chocolate dip. It was damn nice!

What Could Be Better?

More Indian food must be added in the menu

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

