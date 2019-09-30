This place takes your breath away by its ambience and vibes. The bar at la roca was really amazing and the cocktails too. "Maya cocktail" was superb (highly recommended). Food was also good and in dessert we had the amazing crunchy Churros with chocolate dip. It was damn nice!
Good Food & Good Vibes At La Roca!
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2300
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: DELHI AERO CITY
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
More Indian food must be added in the menu
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae
Also On La Roca
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2300
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: DELHI AERO CITY
Comments (0)