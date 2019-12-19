Goosebumps For Your Ice Cream Fix In East Delhi

Dessert Parlours

Goosebumps

Anand Vihar, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

House 1, Opp. HOD, Dayanand Vihar, Anand Vihar, New Delhi

Shortcut

Recommended by: Naitik

Ten-Second Takeaway

Goosebumps is an ice cream shop in east Delhi {Dayanand Vihar} which is known for its wide variety {almost 20} of ice cream flavours.

Who Is It For

All the youngsters will love this place; they also offer mocktails at pocket-friendly prices.

Must Have{s}

I think all the ice cream should be tried; the Candy Land and Kid’s Concept in particular.

How Was Your Experience?

This place has a nice ambience and they have a vast menu offering ice cream under various sub categories: Kids Concept, Fruit Concept, Nutty Concept, Donut Concepts, Chocolate Concept and even Make Your Own Concept. You can also get a shake or an ice-cream soda.

