Goosebumps For Your Ice Cream Fix In East Delhi
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KARKAR DUMA
Shortcut
Ten-Second Takeaway
Goosebumps is an ice cream shop in east Delhi {Dayanand Vihar} which is known for its wide variety {almost 20} of ice cream flavours.
Who Is It For
All the youngsters will love this place; they also offer mocktails at pocket-friendly prices.
Must Have{s}
I think all the ice cream should be tried; the Candy Land and Kid’s Concept in particular.
How Was Your Experience?
This place has a nice ambience and they have a vast menu offering ice cream under various sub categories: Kids Concept, Fruit Concept, Nutty Concept, Donut Concepts, Chocolate Concept and even Make Your Own Concept. You can also get a shake or an ice-cream soda.
Other Outlets
