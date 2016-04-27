Gopala in Gurgaon For Dhokla, Rasgullas And Other Snacks

Rasgullas, dhokla and Dehraduni Rusk

The rasgullas at Gopala aren’t quite as traditional as the popular Bengali sweet. They are the Punjabi version; significantly lower in sugar {one of the main reasons we love them so much} and larger in size. The texture is spongy, light and slightly chewy, and makes for the perfect summer dessert.

The dhokla is soft and spongy,, garnished with chillies, coriander and mustard seeds, and perfectly spiced. Their Dehraduni Rusk from the confectionery section is a great accompaniment to morning tea. It is flavoured with saunf and nicely toasted, setting it apart from the other rusks you usually get in the supermarket.