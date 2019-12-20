Gorge On Massive Fusion Platters, Humongous Shakes & Unique Desserts Here!

A normal and decent ambience with bright lighting and a spacious seating area. I loved how their staff was so attentive and polite. Their service was prompt. Food- We all know that shake eat up serves the most mouthwatering delicacies. I tried- 1. Barraah platter (veg) 2. Floral platter (veg) 3. Cheesewell sandwich (veg) 4. Cheesebomb burger 5. Moonwalk Shake 6. Fruit punch 7. Choco fervour 8. Chocolate chaat 9. Marvel platter (veg) I couldn't find a single fault in anything. The platters were very fulfilling and yummy. I loved the consistency of shakes, they were very creamy and thick. The sandwich was the cheesiest thing I've ever had, the stuffing was also very flavorful. The thing I loved the most was Chocolate Chaat, the plate was full of brownie, Chocolate ice cream, Oreo, KitKat and loads of Nutella and chocolate. It was very heavy and foodgasmic(a must-try).