Gorge On Massive Fusion Platters, Humongous Shakes & Unique Desserts Here!

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Shake Eat Up

Satya Niketan, New Delhi
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 297, Benito Juarez Marg, Satyaniketan, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

A normal and decent ambience with bright lighting and a spacious seating area. I loved how their staff was so attentive and polite. Their service was prompt. Food- We all know that shake eat up serves the most mouthwatering delicacies. I tried- 1. Barraah platter (veg) 2. Floral platter (veg) 3. Cheesewell sandwich (veg) 4. Cheesebomb burger 5. Moonwalk Shake 6. Fruit punch 7. Choco fervour 8. Chocolate chaat 9. Marvel platter (veg) I couldn't find a single fault in anything. The platters were very fulfilling and yummy. I loved the consistency of shakes, they were very creamy and thick. The sandwich was the cheesiest thing I've ever had, the stuffing was also very flavorful. The thing I loved the most was Chocolate Chaat, the plate was full of brownie, Chocolate ice cream, Oreo, KitKat and loads of Nutella and chocolate. It was very heavy and foodgasmic(a must-try).

What Could Be Better?

Could be more spacious.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With

Big Group, Kids, Bae

Other Outlets

Shake Eat Up

GTB Nagar, New Delhi
4.0

2509, Ground Floor, Near Delhi University, Hudson Lane, GTB Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default
Cafes

Shake Eat Up

Satya Niketan, New Delhi
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 297, Benito Juarez Marg, Satyaniketan, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Other Outlets

Shake Eat Up

GTB Nagar, New Delhi
4.0

2509, Ground Floor, Near Delhi University, Hudson Lane, GTB Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default