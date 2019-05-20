Gorgeous Chanderis For All Seasons

Clothing Stores

MARM

Shahpur Jat, New Delhi
5.0

17, Ground Floor, Near Jungi House, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Chanderi dupattas & saris are a classic. Marm brings the freshest hues with traditional as well as contemporary motifs in bright and classy colours. You can pick from a wide range of dupattas & sarees. The best thing, you tell them your budget, and they’ll show you the variety to suit your needs. Ideal for wedding trousseau or gifting as well.

What Could Be Better?

You have to either purchase via WhatsApp or keep updated about their upcoming exhibitions. But trust me, they’re worth it!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹3,000+

