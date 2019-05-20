Gorgeous Chanderis For All Seasons

Chanderi dupattas & saris are a classic. Marm brings the freshest hues with traditional as well as contemporary motifs in bright and classy colours. You can pick from a wide range of dupattas & sarees. The best thing, you tell them your budget, and they’ll show you the variety to suit your needs. Ideal for wedding trousseau or gifting as well.
You have to either purchase via WhatsApp or keep updated about their upcoming exhibitions. But trust me, they’re worth it!
