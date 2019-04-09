Fancy Date? Head To This Bar That Has Delicious Tapas & Hosts Dance Nigh

The huge bar, the in-sync ambience, the ambient music, and well, the food — everything fits together just right at La Roca, a new restaurant in Worldmark 1, Aerocity. Restaurant might not be the best word to describe La Roca since they call it a 'World Tapas Bar' — where the emphasis is on small bites and a wide base of options to choose from when it comes to the food. While there's primarily a Spanish vibe, you'll see the food is inspired from different parts of the world — from Mexico to India. We started off with the signature cocktails and two of them really stood out — the Cold Pressed LIIT which is made with fresh fruits and absinthe instead of the regular alcohol (yep, this will knock you off your feet) and Saffronisation, a bourbon cocktail with hints of coffee. We expected the food to be excellent and it met expectations easily. The pork belly baos, the lobster, the veg sushi, and the Crème Brûlée were absolute winners. The place also hosts theme parties on weekends for which they turn on the projectors that turn the ceiling into an LED cave — a sight to see.