It's a place to be. Hunar Haat is a combination of Authentic Indian Handicrafts and Food. It offers you a great choice to shop for the latest things. It gives you a wide variety of options for home decoration, daily utility, clothing, accessories and not to forget the great food choice in vegetarian and non-vegetarian. Its very well organised by the government, with a very neat and clean environment. Also, entertainment shows take place in the evening between 7-9 PM.
Check Out This Place For Authentic Indian Handicrafts & Food!
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Its a great effort to uplift the handicraft industry by the Government. The best part is the entry is free.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under INR 500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Kids
