Check Out This Place For Authentic Indian Handicrafts & Food!

Handicrafts Stores

Hunar Haat

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.1

Baba Kharak Singh Road, Hanuman Road Area, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

It's a place to be. Hunar Haat is a combination of Authentic Indian Handicrafts and Food. It offers you a great choice to shop for the latest things. It gives you a wide variety of options for home decoration, daily utility, clothing, accessories and not to forget the great food choice in vegetarian and non-vegetarian. Its very well organised by the government, with a very neat and clean environment. Also, entertainment shows take place in the evening between 7-9 PM.

What Could Be Better?

Its a great effort to uplift the handicraft industry by the Government. The best part is the entry is free.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids

