Check Out This Place For Authentic Indian Handicrafts & Food!

It's a place to be. Hunar Haat is a combination of Authentic Indian Handicrafts and Food. It offers you a great choice to shop for the latest things. It gives you a wide variety of options for home decoration, daily utility, clothing, accessories and not to forget the great food choice in vegetarian and non-vegetarian. Its very well organised by the government, with a very neat and clean environment. Also, entertainment shows take place in the evening between 7-9 PM.