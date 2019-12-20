What Joy! You'll Pay Only INR 1,750 For A Full Month Of Yoga Here

This is a proper institute, wherein you can attain degrees, diplomas, and certificates in yoga, if you want to teach it. The weekly classes {called HPP, standing for Health Promotion Program} are not part of these courses, but are great nonetheless. While they don’t explicitly say it’s power yoga, the classes are quite intense and sometimes even fast paced, much like power yoga; feel free to modify wherever you need to, but no matter what, be prepared to be completely drenched in sweat {and exhilaration} at the end of class. PS: You’ll need to get your name registered for the class and timing you want to take. You’ll be issued a card, which you’ll need to carry every time you’re there. You'll even get a certificate once you complete the one month course. Timings: You'll have to choose one of these slots for their regular weekday classes (Sat and Sun are off) - 7 – 9 am or 3.30 – 5.30 pm. Price: Starting at INR 1750 for a month (weekday programme). They also have a three and six month programme for which, you'd first have to complete the one month course.