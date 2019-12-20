We bet you’ve crossed Bangla Sahib Gurdwara plenty of times. Bet you didn’t know there was a yoga school right in front of it.
What Joy! You'll Pay Only INR 1,750 For A Full Month Of Yoga Here
- Nearest Metro Station: PATEL CHOWK
As Asana As It Gets
We all love Central Delhi, don’t we? The roads are wider, there’s so much tree cover, and everything’s pretty spick and span. Now there’s one more reason to make frequent trips to this side of the city: The daily yoga classes at Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, an autonomous institute funded by Government of India, are superb if you want to do practice yoga regularly. These classes are held in large groups {max of 50 per class} out in the open, amidst plenty of greenery. There’s plenty of space in the campus to accommodate these many people; the instructors keeps taking rounds to ensure you’ve got correct form, and if you’re being lazy or inattentive, prepare for a round of tough love.
You Got Schooled
This is a proper institute, wherein you can attain degrees, diplomas, and certificates in yoga, if you want to teach it. The weekly classes {called HPP, standing for Health Promotion Program} are not part of these courses, but are great nonetheless. While they don’t explicitly say it’s power yoga, the classes are quite intense and sometimes even fast paced, much like power yoga; feel free to modify wherever you need to, but no matter what, be prepared to be completely drenched in sweat {and exhilaration} at the end of class. PS: You’ll need to get your name registered for the class and timing you want to take. You’ll be issued a card, which you’ll need to carry every time you’re there. You'll even get a certificate once you complete the one month course. Timings: You'll have to choose one of these slots for their regular weekday classes (Sat and Sun are off) - 7 – 9 am or 3.30 – 5.30 pm. Price: Starting at INR 1750 for a month (weekday programme). They also have a three and six month programme for which, you'd first have to complete the one month course.
