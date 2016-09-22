Our Picks From Innisfree's New Volcanic Clay Mousse Mask Range

They’ve got two masks in this range—the Jeju Volcanic Clay Mousse Mask contains glycerine which gives a good dose of moisture to dry skin, whereas the Super Volcanic Clay Mousse Mask contains kaolin, which is known for removing excessive oil and sebum off the face. The mousse-y texture of the mask? Brilliantly light and soft.

As someone with dry skin, I was pleasantly surprised to find that the mousse mask with kaolin worked better for me. It instantly brightened and softened up my dull and tired face; I’d definitely be going back to this one.

Price: INR 1,400 for Jeju Volcanic Clay Mousse Mask and INR 1,500 for Super Volcanic Clay Mousse Mask