Try Before You Buy Is What They Believe In!

So the app name is Symtten, it is a subscription box app which actually gives you chance to order samples or trial packages in small sizes or sometimes full sized product also as you choose them from the list they provide you on the app you can choose up to 6 trials or products from all the products available and then you just have to pay the shipping or handling charges i.e. INR 199 from which they will refund you rupees 168 in the Smytten wallet after your payment which you can use in your further shop purchase from Smytten. So, in the end, you are getting 6 trial products in almost no cost from good, organic, natural and trusted brands which are also cruelty-free. What else do you want? I just loved the idea because mostly we make the purchase of some products and especially online which we regret after using it so this concept is very nice that you first get to test the product and then if it suits you then you buy it and not waste your money rather save it.