Find Stacks Of Gota, Phulkari, & Mirror-Work Laces At Kinari Bazar

Seriously, there are so many kinds of laces and borders here, it would take us an entire day if we were to sit down to describe them. If you want to add a little glitz to your chiffon/georgette sarees, pick up one of the mirror-work borders—it’s the easiest way to glam up your outfit.

They have some of the most gorgeous Phulkari and Parsi-work borders that are super vibrant.

We absolutely loved the gota patti ones they have. You can take some of the generic flower or leaf patterned ones, or go the extra mile and really add some character to your lehengas by adding borders with palaces, horse-drawn chariots, palm trees, parrots, and even the Taj Mahal!



