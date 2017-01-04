Fancy Lace Shop is one of many lace shops in Kinari Bazar, selling the most vibrant varieties of laces and borders to jazz up your lehengas and suits.
Find Stacks Of Gota, Phulkari, & Mirror-Work Laces At Kinari Bazar
- Nearest Metro Station: CHANDNI CHOWK
Shortcut
Lace Is Life…
…At least in this store, that specialises in laces and borders. It’s a riot of splendid colours the moment you walk in here. No shelf, no wall is devoid of laces.
From basic laces that cost INR 25 per roll {of nine metres} to intricate borders that have been painstakingly woven by hand and cost a whopping INR 15,000 per roll, this place is big on variety.
Palm Trees & Parrots
Seriously, there are so many kinds of laces and borders here, it would take us an entire day if we were to sit down to describe them. If you want to add a little glitz to your chiffon/georgette sarees, pick up one of the mirror-work borders—it’s the easiest way to glam up your outfit.
They have some of the most gorgeous Phulkari and Parsi-work borders that are super vibrant.
We absolutely loved the gota patti ones they have. You can take some of the generic flower or leaf patterned ones, or go the extra mile and really add some character to your lehengas by adding borders with palaces, horse-drawn chariots, palm trees, parrots, and even the Taj Mahal!
- Nearest Metro Station: CHANDNI CHOWK
Comments (0)