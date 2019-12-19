Gourmet On Your Mind? Limitless Is The First Place You Should Find

Is Gourmet food on your mind? Then Limitless Cookhouse and Bar should be the first place you should find. The specially curated menu offers cuisines which will take your breath away. Known for its rooftop ambience and live music, they offer fusion, North Indian and Italian cuisines with some spectacular options. Recommended dishes: Achari Kathal Galauti: Minced kathal with superbly blended flavours served on a soft bread along with pickled onions. The kebabs melt in your mouth like butter. Stuffed Zucchini Rolls: Delicately sliced zucchini stuffed with crumbled paneer in tomato gravy and baked with cheese. This is a must try. Bhindi Ke Kofte: This dish deserves a special mention. Soft kofte made with bhindi served on a bed of fluffy couscous and makhni sauce along with aalu laccha and pickled pomegranate on the side. The succulent flavour of the dish alone is enough to warrant multiple visits to this place. Most mains are served alongside Dal Makhni/Makhni gravy and butter naan, which makes it a wholesome meal. So go along with friends or make it a date this spring for a delightful experience!