Noida-based Artisan Palate produces organic Natural Italian Herbs & Aged Balsamic Himalayan Pink Salt, Espresso and Dark Chocolate Demerara Sugar, vanilla pods and more healthy {and tasty} stuff and delivers it to your doorstep.
Gourmet Salt And Sugar Delivered Home From Artisan Palate
- Upwards: ₹ 125
- Available Online
Quite A Sweet Surprise
For those who love awesomesauce ingredients, this spells a ray of hope in the kitchen. Devilled eggs and bruschetta get an amazing makeover with a dash of the All Natural Italian Herbs and Aged Balsamic Himalayan Pink Salt. Similarly, your newbie cookies can enjoy a refreshing facelift with the All Natural Citrus and Mint Demerara Sugar.
Bored of your daily bread? All you need is layer of the All Natural Cinnamon and Vanilla Demerara Sugar: Caramel-y, sweet-smelling gourmet bread, ta daa!
Channel That Pickled Masterchef
Not all of us wield the same power over kitchen knives, but you can get a helping hand with the All Natural Onion Garlic Chilli Pepper Himalayan Pink Salt and/or the All Natural Vanilla Demerara Sugar that are also part of the collection.
These chemical-free and mineral-rich salts and sugars come in handsome mason jars that can double up to store all and sundry when the supplies are over.
Also there for your taking: Boasting rights in the form of “humne tumhara {artisanal} namak khaya hai”.
Where: Order online here
Price: INR 150 onwards
Contact: +91 9811063070
