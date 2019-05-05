“La Umami’, was kinda attracted by the choice of image in their standee so decided to drop at their little outlet for lunch. And it was exactly what I needed after cups of caffeine. A healthy meal bowl where I could customise everything from scratch. I personally chose Cous-Cous, Crispy Mushroom, and topped it with veggies and sauces which were recommended by the chef! Woah, it was indeed a hearty meal and a pretty heavy one. Wouldn’t deny that I wanted to take a power nap. Ambience: It was cosy and perfect for a quick bite. Wouldn’t recommend you going in large groups or if you want to spend a good few hours. Vibes are greeny and super positive. Staff’s courteous. Anything Else? The gentleman sitting behind me was trying their XL Pocket Sandwich and if I had any extra space left, I would have ordered it too. But I did end up getting it delivered a few days later. And, Extra calories but definitely no regrets.
Grab A Flavourful, Healthy And Insta Worthy Meal Bowl At Gurgaon’s Newly Opened ‘La Umami’
Considering their concept is great and should definitely pick up in the market soon, I am hoping it opens other outlets to make it more accessible. Even though this is also a min’s walk from the Metro Station on the Rapid Line
