Grab A Flavourful, Healthy And Insta Worthy Meal Bowl At Gurgaon’s Newly Opened ‘La Umami’

“La Umami’, was kinda attracted by the choice of image in their standee so decided to drop at their little outlet for lunch. And it was exactly what I needed after cups of caffeine. A healthy meal bowl where I could customise everything from scratch. I personally chose Cous-Cous, Crispy Mushroom, and topped it with veggies and sauces which were recommended by the chef! Woah, it was indeed a hearty meal and a pretty heavy one. Wouldn’t deny that I wanted to take a power nap. Ambience: It was cosy and perfect for a quick bite. Wouldn’t recommend you going in large groups or if you want to spend a good few hours. Vibes are greeny and super positive. Staff’s courteous. Anything Else? The gentleman sitting behind me was trying their XL Pocket Sandwich and if I had any extra space left, I would have ordered it too. But I did end up getting it delivered a few days later. And, Extra calories but definitely no regrets.