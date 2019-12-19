Grab Burger Towers, Croissant Sandwiches & More At This Hudson Newbie

I'm a sucker for pretty interiors at cafes and BOH Me - Best Of Hudson, the new kid on the block, surely cuts. It has neon signs, swings and floral interiors, what more could I ask for? It's a gorgeous place for chilling with bae or just for catching up with your squad. Looking at their menu, you'll probably find the names of the dishes amusing with adjectives for each one like 'Optimistic Onion Rings' and so on. They have a huge menu with tons of options for everyone so you won't be disappointed at all. I tried their Burger Tower which was pretty tasty, followed by my absolute fav 'Aglio e olio spaghetti' and crispy momos. Everything tasted good so no complaints there. The drinks were also pretty refreshing and suited my taste buds well. P.s. it's located on the floor above Tanoshi Trail.