Get Juicy Kebabs With Free Afghani Naan At This Little Restaurant

Tucked in the Afghan market of Lajpat Nagar is a beautiful lane that has multiple restaurants and vendors serving authentic Afghani cuisine. And one can blindly trust Afghan Darbar restaurant when it comes to satiating those cravings for Afghani food. Their kebabs are juicy, and the spices blend in each fibre perfectly. The curries have a great different taste to fulfil that 'something a little different than regular' craving of your palate. And if you order any curry, they'll serve the staple Afghani naan free. I personally recommend their Afghani salad, it goes well with the food. You can end your meal with black tea (served free) if you want. Pictured: Qorma Kofta (lamb), mutton chopan kebab (lamb loin pieces), and Afghani salad. The service is great, and the staff is polite and courteous. Ask them about any dish, they'll explain everything patiently.