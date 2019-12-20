Grab-A-Bite Of This Delicious Wrap In This Mall On Your Next Shopping Spree

Fast Food Restaurants

Wrap It Up!

DLF Phase - 5, Gurgaon
Central Plaza Mall, Ground Floor, G-11, Golf Course Road, DLF Phase 5, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

After a hectic day of shopping day in the Central Plaza Mall in Golf Course, Gurgaon one gets hunger pangs. So, we have found a new joint in this mall that has incredible options for wraps that are yummy. Wrap it Up has opened its new outlet that does scrumptious rolls not limit to the desi-ones but they also offer International Flavour like- Lebanese, Mexican, Turkish and more. This little kiosk has a great variety including Mexican Burrito, Portuguese Piri Piri, Turkish Kofta & Karismatic Korean are full of flavours. They are filled with delectable sauces and flavourful filling likes lettuce, onion, corn, kidney bean, bell pepper, cheese depending on your order. This place is super affordable and the service is quick. So, next time when you head to this mall to try out this outlet after you are done shopping to fill in your tummy with amazing wraps.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

