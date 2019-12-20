Grand Heritage Resort: The Luxury Resort You Need To Visit!

Grand heritage resort is truly a magnified experience of luxury stay and fine dining. This four-star rated superior city resort located in the heart of bustling metropolis, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh is surrounded by the beauty of nature. The place offers a unique royal experience that is a blend of the luxury hotel services with comfort, inexpensive rates and unpretentious services. We stayed at one of their Deluxe rooms which took away all our week's tiredness. Morning and night walk at their lawn was a soothing experience. And for all those looking for exciting new year packages far from the hustle and bustle of the city, grand Heritage is the perfect destination for you. With a pocket-friendly package, you can enjoy a luxurious stay at the resort and welcome 2020 in style. We really enjoyed their indoor gaming section, pool and scrumptious authentic cuisines at their dining hall. Our stay at this resort was definitely a wholesome package of royalty and comfort.