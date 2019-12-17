When In Noida, This Casual Dining Restaurant Offers Scrumptious Food With A Pretty Decor!

Gravity at sector 26, bar cum restaurant, is a lively delight of Noida. Serving the best of ambience with perfect lavish interiors, opulent dinings, luxurious bar, swish rooftop, comfortable seatings and attractive lightings, it is a wholesome package of fun and fine dinings. Their sumptuous servings ranging from Ajwayni Soya chaap, Kurkura Kabab, Pahadi Khumb, Bhutte ke Kabab, Fish Tikka Masala to Rara Keema MuttonWit Masala, this place has a variety of delicacies to binge upon. Live music in the evenings keeps the place thriving to its beats along with charming lights which presents a soothing environment to the customers for a ravishing dining experience, suitable for both family and romantic dine-outs.