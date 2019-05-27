With A Great Ambience & Amazing Food! Drop By This Place In CP

A lively indoor area which suits the need of every sort of people. It consists of both outdoor and indoor sitting area. Some cuisine that I will recommend you to try in Non-Veg are: 'Tandoori Chicken Quesadillas', Chicken Keema Nachos', 'Non Vegetarian Japanese Bento Box' (prawn tempura, kung pao chicken, fried rice and kimchi salad) in vegetarian 'Paneer 65 Baos','Thai Green Curry Bento Box' (Thai spring rolls, green Thai curry, steamed rice and kimchi salad). Would highly recommend people to check out Tamasha right away.