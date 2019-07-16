Get These All-Natural Skin Products Which Contain Minerals From The Dead Sea!

Indians are obsessed with nature-based products whenever it comes to skin treatment. But we have been made to believe that 'Natural' is all about 'Ayurveda' and as a result, limiting ourselves to majorly Haldi, Neem, Chandan, Tulsi and Aloe vera. Chauth and Nagsan Wellness felt the urge and the need to tell people that the word 'Natural' is more than just these mentioned ingredients and that Dead Sea Mud is one among those unheard to us ingredients, with more than 21 minerals and salts, that are not just a beauty enhancer but a great elixir of all kinds of skin disorders. *Mineral Rich *Eliminates Skin Disorders. *Skin Exfoliation. *Improve Skin Elasticity and Provide Healthy, Shiny Skin. *Remove Skin Dullness and Dryness. Chauth & Nagsan @facetyfirst. in makes these Dead Sea mud products which contain original minerals extracted from the Dead Sea surface. Sounds amazing already.