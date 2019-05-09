Check Out This UNESCO World Heritage Site When In Rajasthan!

Kumbhalgarh fort has the longest fortified boundary in India. It is located close to Udaipur city. The fort is located in Aravali mountain range and was constructed by Maharana Kumbha. The length of the wall is approximately 36 km. There is a palace and multiple temple complex inside the fort boundary. Kumbhalgarh fort is also a UNESCO World Heritage site! Kumbhalgarh Fort Entry Fees & Timings: There is an entry fee of INR 15 for citizens of India and visitors of SAARC and BIMSTEC countries. For foreigners, it is INR 200. Kumbhalgarh fort opening time is from 9 AM to 6 PM every day.