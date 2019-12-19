Get Ripple Tea Delivered At Your Doorstep Straight From The Plantations!

A whiff of these green tea ( Ripple Tea )leaves brought straight from the tea plantations of Munnar would let you know what they are made of. No, really. Even the smell is intoxicating. My parents were visiting Munnar and knowing what a great fan of green tea I am (I got a kitchen closet full of tea from all over the world. At least 30 varieties if not more), they got me this from the tea plantations. Needless to say, from the first sip I am a fan. You only need a few leaves and the taste is amazing. Highly recommend it! You can order it online. Don't miss out!