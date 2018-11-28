Head To This Vegetarian-Only Cafe In Gurgaon For Some Healthy Delicacies

Cafes

Greenr Cafe

Sector 15, Gurgaon
32nd Avenue, 1, Sector 15, Gurgaon

What Makes It Awesome?

Greenr Cafe in Sector 15 has a beautifully curated menu that offers unique flavours and healthy eating options. This vegetarian-only cafe will leave you spoilt for choice. And not just food, their drinks are delicious too. Don't forget to try their ginger ale made with fermented ginger, lemongrass, and jaggery.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

