Greenr Cafe: Eat Good Feel Good

Greenr cafe is one of the best places to visit for all the healthy eaters. The first step into the place, I was greeted by bookshelves and an open coffee bar, wooden furniture alongside french windows, industrial cement pillars decorated with natural climber plants and a mezzanine floor that kept me wanting to explore. There are surprises around every corner ( I found paint-brushes, watercolours, tea samples ). They are offering ample healthy options for especially vegetarians, vegans and the lactose- intolerant. The food was delectable, flavourful and amazing to see experiments that can be done with vegetarian food. I recommend to try these dishes - earth bowl, pita bread with mango dip, meatless meatballs burger and in dessert chocolate ganache.