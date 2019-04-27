Greenr Cafe: Eat Good Feel Good

Cafes

Greenr Cafe

Sector 15, Gurgaon
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

32nd Avenue, 1, Sector 15, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Greenr cafe is one of the best places to visit for all the healthy eaters. The first step into the place, I was greeted by bookshelves and an open coffee bar, wooden furniture alongside french windows, industrial cement pillars decorated with natural climber plants and a mezzanine floor that kept me wanting to explore. There are surprises around every corner ( I found paint-brushes, watercolours, tea samples ). They are offering ample healthy options for especially vegetarians, vegans and the lactose- intolerant. The food was delectable, flavourful and amazing to see experiments that can be done with vegetarian food. I recommend to try these dishes - earth bowl, pita bread with mango dip, meatless meatballs burger and in dessert chocolate ganache.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

